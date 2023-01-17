Fairfield Community Arts Center’s entertainment includes off-Broadway musical, hypnosis comedy and more

8 p.m. Jan. 27: The Off-Broadway National Tour of “The Boomer Boys Musical” will make a stop in Fairfield. Guests will spend the evening with a fun-loving, mid-life quartet, who knows that the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it with your friends. Tickets are $42 Mezzanine, $45 Stadium and $48 Orchestra.

Credit: Danny Sanchez Credit: Danny Sanchez

8 p.m. Feb. 4: Guests will experience “Sleep Tight,” a Comedy Hypnosis Show with award-winning entertainer, David Anthony. One minute, someone will be sitting next to you, and the next minute, they’ll be up on stage being hypnotized. Audience members become the stars of the show by volunteering. All tickets are $28.

8 p.m. Feb. 10: Wine, Women and Song will present “Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music and Life of Carole King,” featuring Michelle Foster. Attendees will hear the hit songs of Carole King performed by Foster, an award-winning singer and piano prodigy Tickets are $30 for Stadium seating and $32 Café. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be included with every ticket purchased. The cash bar opens at 7 p.m. Seats in the Café area are at tables on stage with the performer.

2 p.m. March 25: Kenny Ahern will present “To Laugh is to Live!” – a hilarious family escapade that will take audiences to a comical world. All tickets are $18. After the show, families will have the opportunity to join Ahern for “Circus Arts Fun with Family!” where he will teach kids how to have fun with clowning and physical comedy in a workshop setting.

8 p.m. May 5: Audiences will enjoy The Trippin Billies – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Tickets are $34.

“We pull from Hamilton, Fairfield and all around the area, it’s not just Fairfield people that come here, and they really look forward to the performances,” Sheldrick said. “We bring in performers that have toured the globe, and have toured nationally, and to have them right here in Fairfield is exciting and a great opportunity for everyone around,” Sheldrick said.

MORE DETAILS

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (513) 867-5348, or visit www.fairfieldoh.gov/tickets, or stop by the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield.