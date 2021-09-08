journal-news logo
ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station

Rescues crews worked to locate the driver of a semi tractor-trailer who crashed into a weigh station early morning, Sept. 8, 2021, in Dearborn County, Indiana, near the border with Ohio. Photo by: Adam Schrand/WCPO
Rescues crews worked to locate the driver of a semi tractor-trailer who crashed into a weigh station early morning, Sept. 8, 2021, in Dearborn County, Indiana, near the border with Ohio. Photo by: Adam Schrand/WCPO

By WCPO Staff
40 minutes ago

The driver of semi tractor-trailer has died after crashing into a weigh station near the Ohio-Indiana border, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed the crash was fatal and said no employees were in the building at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before dawn Wednesday morning.

No other information was immediately available, and Indiana State Police was investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-689-5000.

