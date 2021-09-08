ISP: Semi driver dead after crashing into Dearborn County weigh station

The driver of semi tractor-trailer has died after crashing into a weigh station near the Ohio-Indiana border, according to Indiana State Police.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed the crash was fatal and said no employees were in the building at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before dawn Wednesday morning.
Update: The driver of the semi died in the crash. No employees were in the building at the time. No other injuries. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the @ISPVersailles Post (812)689-5000. https://t.co/k2K7tqlBXh— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 8, 2021
No other information was immediately available, and Indiana State Police was investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-689-5000.
