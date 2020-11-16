Is that right? ODOT says street signs with typo will be corrected

ODOT will pay for correcting one sign, and the contractor will be responsible for the other three. The cost is about $90 each.

Fuller said the department will be sending an inspector out to take look at all the 200-plus signs that were part of the contract. But an inspector does not check the signs at the time of fabrication or installation.

Some on social media wondered why the installing group would not have noticed that the new signs did not match the spelling on the existing pieces.

“It happens,” she said, noting people make typos on work plans and even when fabricating signs. “You know, we all make these mistakes."

There is not yet an estimates timeline for when the corrected signs will be erected. Until then, motorist should keep in mind they are traveling a road from the Butler County city to the Indiana city, not one that will take them to “Richman.”