Investigation continues into fire that destroyed Fairfield restaurant

A Fairfield restaurant is a total loss after an early Tuesday morning fire, according to the city’s fire chief.
Firefighters were dispatched to Mango’s Tropical Oasis, 7121 Dixie Highway, about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a fire alarm activation, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett.
“When they got there, they gained entrance to the building. When they opened the door the fire conditions changed significantly and they backed out and went to a defensive mode,” Bennett said.
Fire departments from Sharonville, Forest Park, Fairfield Twp., Springdale and Hamilton were called for mutual aid.
Bennett said it took about three hours to totally knock down the fire that was traveling horizontally in the attic.
“There was very difficult access to the fire area,” the chief said. “The building was sprinklered but it appears the fire was in an area that was not protected by the suppression system.”
Bennett said there were no injuries. The building is a total loss.
Fire units remained on the scene Tuesday to watch for hot spots and an investigator was looking for the cause.