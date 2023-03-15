Interfaith Center needs tenant to keep its building in Oxford

According to Chima, she has utilized the Center for events when finding space on campus is challenging. Chima further said students belonging to minority religions on campus are required to drive 30 to 50 minutes to access a place of worship.

“Being part of a community and prayer is a completely different feeling and experience,” Chima said. “Knowing that there is the Interfaith Center and community that sees me and recognizes me is really important too, it’s hard to find spaces on campus that do that.”

“It would be cool to see the Interfaith Center be the headquarters for religious groups on campus, especially those who are underrepresented,” she said.

Cissna said she is teaching a group of entrepreneur students who are brainstorming alternative ways to generate revenue for the Interfaith Center.

Currently one office is rented in the center to Oxford Citizens for Peace and Justice.

“We are looking at many options, possibly a food pantry, or even an interfaith child care center, all options are on the table right now,” she said.

Onur Tektas, intern at the Interfaith Center, imagined how a revitalized center could also host movies for the community or pop-up shops.

“If we lease out the entire building, we would want to have someone that is centered around our beliefs, making it as inclusive as a place as possible, retaining the mission of the Interfaith Center,” he said.

“The space is really a positive environment, and an opportunity to learn,” he said. “People can come to learn if they want to, and listen.”

This story first appeared in the Oxford Observer. The Oxford Observer is a content partner of the Oxford Press.