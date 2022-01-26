Inspiring ‘Mister C’ performs experiments at Fairfield Community Arts Center

Based in the Dayton area, Mister C is the creator of the YouTube channel LearningScienceisFun, which has more than 12.9 million subscribers. He continues to interact with millions of learners through a variety of platforms, including live performances, on television and through social media.

“He is an 18-year education veteran. He has been a teacher, a principal, a curriculum specialist, and a district administrator, and he’s really good at knowing how to inspire and engage learners of all ages with video, music and live presentations,” Sheldrick said.

Cornell spent his childhood in Germany, where his father was stationed in the Air Force. His father was transferred to Wright-Patt when he was 16, and Cornell attended Fairborn High School. He went on to pursue his undergraduate and graduate studies at Wright State University.

After graduation, he taught elementary education in Huber Heights for seven years. He also taught for Beavercreek City Schools before becoming the director of the Dayton Regional STEM Center.

In 2016, Mr. C was named the “Lead PBS Digital Innovator” for the state of Ohio in recognition of his use of digital media and technology as learning tools. After being recognized by PBS, he went independent, and continued to share his passion for learning with children and adults.

Now, Mister C is an Emmy-nominated producer and the Emmy nominated host of “Full STEAM Ahead,” which airs on PBS Stations across the United States. He also regularly performs at festivals and fairs, serves as a keynote speaker, and leads team-building exercises for businesses.

How to go

What: Mister C presents Full STEAM Ahead LIVE!

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. (Prices include ticketing fees.) To purchase tickets, call the FCAC Box Office at (513) 867-5348 or purchase online at fairfieldoh.gov/tickets.

More info: Connect with Mister C online at www.learningscienceisfun.com