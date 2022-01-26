Inspiring ‘Mister C’ performs experiments at Fairfield Community Arts Center

Kevin Cornell, also known as “Mister C,” is a creative, innovative and inspiring educator who makes learning fun. His live show incorporates the principles of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) in an exciting and engaging format with music and media.
“Kids will have a blast with the experiments that are going on, and they don’t really know that they’re learning, because they are having so much fun,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.
This is Mister C’s first performance at Fairfield Community Arts Center (he was previously scheduled to perform, but the show was postponed due to COVID-19.) As part of the EnterAct Family Series, geared toward audiences of all ages, Mr. C’s “Full STEAM Ahead LIVE! performance is set for Fri., Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 children ages 12 and under.
Audiences will enjoy a night out mixed with fun, education, humor and much more. Mister C will have everyone singing, dancing, and learning with a show that is highlighted by songs, experiments, and demonstrations.
“Kids love live theater. They love live performances. It’s just a different experience than if you’re watching YouTube or Netflix. It just really engages their creativity and their imagination. This is our final EnterAct performance of the season,” said Sheldrick.
Based in the Dayton area, Mister C is the creator of the YouTube channel LearningScienceisFun, which has more than 12.9 million subscribers. He continues to interact with millions of learners through a variety of platforms, including live performances, on television and through social media.
“He is an 18-year education veteran. He has been a teacher, a principal, a curriculum specialist, and a district administrator, and he’s really good at knowing how to inspire and engage learners of all ages with video, music and live presentations,” Sheldrick said.
Cornell spent his childhood in Germany, where his father was stationed in the Air Force. His father was transferred to Wright-Patt when he was 16, and Cornell attended Fairborn High School. He went on to pursue his undergraduate and graduate studies at Wright State University.
After graduation, he taught elementary education in Huber Heights for seven years. He also taught for Beavercreek City Schools before becoming the director of the Dayton Regional STEM Center.
In 2016, Mr. C was named the “Lead PBS Digital Innovator” for the state of Ohio in recognition of his use of digital media and technology as learning tools. After being recognized by PBS, he went independent, and continued to share his passion for learning with children and adults.
Now, Mister C is an Emmy-nominated producer and the Emmy nominated host of “Full STEAM Ahead,” which airs on PBS Stations across the United States. He also regularly performs at festivals and fairs, serves as a keynote speaker, and leads team-building exercises for businesses.
How to go
What: Mister C presents Full STEAM Ahead LIVE!
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield
Cost: Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. (Prices include ticketing fees.) To purchase tickets, call the FCAC Box Office at (513) 867-5348 or purchase online at fairfieldoh.gov/tickets.
More info: Connect with Mister C online at www.learningscienceisfun.com
