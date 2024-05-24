Insanity plea for Middletown woman charged with complicity to sexually exploiting toddler

Morningstar is charged locally with seven counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony, and two counts of child endangering, one a misdemeanor and the other a felony.

Wright, is charged locally with seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering. He has also been indicted federally on five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the federal indictment, on at least five instances in January 2024, Wright sexually exploited a 2-year-old victim and shared the explicit conduct on social media.

On May 20, Morningstar entered the insanity plea, and Judge Michael Oster Jr. ordered a forensic evaluation.

Defense attorney Gerald Wirsch wrote, “Defendant has informed counsel of events that may have affected her mental state at the time of the alleged offense.”

Morningstar is scheduled to be back in court June 24 for an evaluation hearing.

Wright was also in county court May 20, and his case was continued until next month.

They remain housed in the Butler County Jail.

Middletown police began investigating the couple after receiving a complaint from a woman who said she was watching a Snapchat video of a couple known to her having sex and a nude toddler was in the video, according to court records.

Both Wright and Morningstar were arrested then, and their cases were sent to a grand jury in February.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said, “There is a live child that we can identify that is a young toddler. She is involved in the performance rather than actually being sexually abused.”

Sheehan said the videos are part of the investigation.

“She is never being sexually abused herself, but she is involved performance of Tiffany and Daveion engaging in intercourse,” Sheehan said.

She added the toddler is partially nude and a focal point of the video.

There are multiple charges because Wright allegedly recorded the action and created multiple videos, but they are from the same interaction, she said.

“It kind of shocks the conscience when you see it,” Sheehan said.