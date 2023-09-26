Indie movie, partially filmed in Hamilton, to be released in October

Butler County native and filmmaker Markus Cook’s movie “Alan and the Rulers of the Air” will premier in Greater Cincinnati on Oct. 22, and its theatrical release will be later that week.

Today, Cincinnati-based film production Heaven Bound Films released the trailer to its sequel, which can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=b5ftdxOlV4s

The movie has not yet received its rating from the MPAA.

The movie resumes the story of Alan Wholman (portrayed by Brooks Harvey) in the sequel to the faith-based thriller “Alan and the Fullness of Time.” Both movies were filmed in Hamilton and around other parts of Butler County and Greater Cincinnati.

Alan Wohlman is a boy with a supernatural destiny and faces the scrutiny of the increasingly distrusting government investigation centered around his pastor/guardian’s casting of a demon out of their church months before.

“The Alan saga has been focused on telling a gritty, intense hero’s journey from the outset, with an emphasis on end-times and government corruption,” said writer and director Markus Cook. “This newest entry will bring audiences on a ride that warns of a dark future if we don’t fight back.”

Heaven Bound Films is a subsidiary ofHeavenly C. Ministries for the World, which produced the film. The studio was founded in 2013 “with a focus on telling compelling, challenging Faith-based stories that elevate the medium.”

“Alan and the Rulers of the Air” is believed to be the first sequel to a movie filmed in Hamilton, and picks up a few months after the events of the first film, which was released in 2019.