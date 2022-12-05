Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more

Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows.
“This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Illuminate, a partnership between the City of Hamilton and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, was started three years ago as a “shop hop” with a focus to generate traffic for the shops, restaurants and bars across downtown.
“It’s important to shop local and support your local community,” Grubb said. “It’s really for those in Butler County to make Hamilton your holiday destination.”
Businesses will be decorated, and some retailers will have lights in their windows. There will also be snow machines at various points throughout downtown. Businesses will offer specials and promotions throughout the event. For example, Billy Yanks will offer a special cocktail and InsideOut Studio will offer 20 percent off on all candles.
Among other highlights, Luke’s Custom Cakes will be open, and the store will be lit up, Renaissance Fine Art Supplies & Framing will have a sale with 40 percent off, storewide, Sara’s House will be featuring lighting and candles, and Secretly Shabby will have all candles on sale at 25 percent off. Tano Bistro will also feature a neon light-inspired cocktail and Casual Pint will have lighted giveaways, such as glowsticks, along with half-priced pretzels and beer cheese.
Municipal Brew Works will host a Christmas Cookie Beer Tapping during the event.
“This is really an opportunity to be immersed in your community, and it’s a chance to explore what Hamilton has to offer. Plus, you’ll see some friends along the way,” Grubb said.
The festive event will be larger this year with more features. Of course, luminaries will line the streets and shops will be open late, getting everyone in the holiday spirit. There will be continuous laser light shows at the Butler County Courthouse, U.S. Bank Downtown, and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard and check out Armstead Park for a special surprise. The Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.
“This is a unique, fun event, where you get to discover Hamilton in a different light,” Grubb said. “The event has grown every year, and we are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.”
How to go
What: Illuminate Hamilton
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Hamilton
Cost: Free
More info: www.hamilton-ohio.com
