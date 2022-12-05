Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more

Among other highlights, Luke’s Custom Cakes will be open, and the store will be lit up, Renaissance Fine Art Supplies & Framing will have a sale with 40 percent off, storewide, Sara’s House will be featuring lighting and candles, and Secretly Shabby will have all candles on sale at 25 percent off. Tano Bistro will also feature a neon light-inspired cocktail and Casual Pint will have lighted giveaways, such as glowsticks, along with half-priced pretzels and beer cheese.

Municipal Brew Works will host a Christmas Cookie Beer Tapping during the event.

“This is really an opportunity to be immersed in your community, and it’s a chance to explore what Hamilton has to offer. Plus, you’ll see some friends along the way,” Grubb said.

The festive event will be larger this year with more features. Of course, luminaries will line the streets and shops will be open late, getting everyone in the holiday spirit. There will be continuous laser light shows at the Butler County Courthouse, U.S. Bank Downtown, and Hamilton’s Urban Backyard and check out Armstead Park for a special surprise. The Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.

“This is a unique, fun event, where you get to discover Hamilton in a different light,” Grubb said. “The event has grown every year, and we are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.”

How to go

What: Illuminate Hamilton

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Hamilton

Cost: Free

More info: www.hamilton-ohio.com