IKEA brings breakfast back, and a shrimp sandwich is on the menu

News
By Staff
1 hour ago

The IKEA store in West Chester Twp. in Butler County announced it is re-introducing breakfast in its Swedish Restaurant and Bistro.

Breakfast returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 15. The menu features a small breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries; new blueberry and cinnamon scones; cinnamon buns and SKAGEN shrimp sandwich.

“Members of IKEA Family, IKEA’s free loyalty club, can also enjoy a hot coffee or tea in the Swedish Restaurant (an everyday benefit),” said a release from IKEA.

On weekends, the store opens at 10 a.m. — which means breakfast is available before the store opens.

Lunch and dinner options at the Swedish Restaurant include IKEA’s popular meatballs, salmon, plant-based hot dogs and pizza.

In Southwest Ohio, IKEA is located off Mulhauser Road in West Chester Twp.

