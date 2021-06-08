Hunt Day Concert Series returns for free summer shows in West Chester: Here’s the lineup

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the concession stand at the UC Health Field House. Outside food and beverages are welcome. Alcoholic beverages will not be available and are not permitted to be brought into the park.

A “Return to Summer Celebration” will be part of the June 23 concert with a free ice cream social for all. Watch for more details to come.

“Voice of America MetroPark offers a beautiful setting for many types of activities. Whether concertgoers come to the park just in time for the concert or come early to enjoy a walk around the park, they are sure to enjoy time outdoors,” said Chad Smith, deputy director, MetroParks of Butler County.

He said with the non-stop schedules of everyday life, the concerts offer a place to get outside on a summer night and relax with family and friends.

Concerts are weather dependent. Cancellations due to weather will be shared in the News & Alerts section at YourMetroParks.net no later than 3 p.m. on the concert dates. MetroParks will be following current health department recommendations and guidelines to offer a safe enjoyable experience for all.

How to go

What: MetroParks Hump Day Concert Series

When: Wednesdays through Aug. 25 from 7-9 p.m. There will be no concert on June 16.

Where: Athletic Complex at the Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive

Cost: Free. Park permit required. Permits are free to Butler County residents. Non-residents are $8 daily or $15 annually for a permit.

More info: www.YourMetroParks.net, or call (513) 867-5835.

MetroParks Hump Day Concert Series Line Up:

June 9: Lisa Biales (Blues, Folk, Original, Family Fun)

June 23: Michelle Robinson Band (Country, Rock, Pop, Originals)

June 30: The McCartney Project with Vinyl Sunshine (Beatles/British Invasion)

July 7: Model Behavior (80′s Party Rock Tribute)

July 14: Ryan Broshear (Country)

July 21: Dat Band (Funk, Soul, Rock & Roll)

July 28: Stagger Lee (Country Rock)

Aug.: 4 The Sunburners (Island Party)

Aug.: 11 Amy Newhart (Country Classic Rock)

Aug.: 18 KAVAN (Elvis Tribute)

Aug.: 25 Saffire Express (Pop, Motown, Country, Classic Rock)