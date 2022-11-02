Hundreds turn out for Angel Alley event in Mason

Former Mason residents Terri and Jim Moore of Milford viewed the finished alley for the first time. Their daughter Ashley, who passed away in 2015 with cystic fibrosis, is memorialized on the alley wall. “We wanted to come over for the dedication,” said Jim. “We expected that the mural would be tasteful and respectful, and it is such a wonderful thing. It’s touching and overwhelming, and very appreciated.”

Jennifer Winter, who with her husband Mark owns the business at 312 W. Main on which the Angel Alley mural is painted, told the crowd that over the seven weeks it took to paint and prepare the alley, she believed angels helped out. “Each time we needed to work on the alley, the weather turned beautiful, and we were able to complete our work.” She encouraged the audience to paint a design or words of encouragement on a rock to place in Angel Alley. “We want to flood the alley with kindness rocks.”

“We’re all here to embrace those who suffered the unimaginable,” said Mason City council member Mark Haake before he read a proclamation from the City of Mason honoring Angel Alley and those involved. Then, representatives of the Mason-Deerfield Chamber gathered participants together to cut a ribbon and officially open the alley.

Angel Alley can be viewed anytime; it’s located in the alley between 312 W. Main and 316 W. Main in downtown Mason.