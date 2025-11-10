Hundreds of educators gathered in Butler County to tackle one big question: How will AI reshape classrooms?

It was sponsored by the Butler County Educational Services Center.

According to BCESC officials “this year’s program featured a student-led keynote, dynamic district-led breakout sessions, and a special ‘Voices That Matter’ panel - bringing together educators, school leaders, parents, and local partners to discuss AI’s role in classrooms and communities.”

“This conference isn’t about theory. It’s about showcasing what’s already happening in schools across the region,” said Dave Clark, BCESC’s curriculum specialist and nationally recognized AI-in-education trainer.

“We’re creating space for educators to learn from one another, be inspired by students, and leave with tools they can use the next day,” said Clark

According to a recent national survey by Carnegie Learning, AI use in schools is growing.

Carnegie Learning officials said their 2025 survey of educators in 49 states showed “AI is becoming increasingly integrated into K-12 education.”

“Educators are not only growing more comfortable with using it and having their students use it, but overall optimism about AI’s potential is also on the rise. While concerns about cheating and privacy remain, more teachers are instructing students on responsible AI usage, and more districts are providing training and support,” according to survey results.

Those findings were mirrored locally among hundreds of participants attending the AI learning conference, said BCESC officials.

Tracy Jennings, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for BCESC, said the annual AI school conference “is a great place to be due to the opportunity to share ideas, hear great speakers, and of course, learn about AI.”

This year’s conference included presentations from three local middle and high school students talking about their classroom projects and experiences with AI.

Clark said, “the shift to a student focused conference was meaningful for teachers.”

“Being able to hear the perspectives of three students at different points in their educational journey is spectacular,” he said.