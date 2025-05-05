Butler County school AI specialist joins national team

Clark is joining the national team for a Building Capacity for Generative AI in K-12 Education project of The Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) in partnership with the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA), with additional support from the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) and The School Superintendents Association (AASA), said BCESC officials, whose education organization assists Butler County’s 10 public school systems with specialized personnel and programs.

Clark, they said, was selected based on deep expertise in Gen AI and emerging technologies, training and development, and the ability to lead hands-on professional learning for district decision-makers across diverse roles.

“We are excited for Dave to have been selected as a Lead Trainer,” said Tracy Jennings, director of Teaching & Learning, at BCESC. “He is widely recognized in our region for his expertise in emerging technologies, and we look forward to supporting him in his efforts to bring this work to the districts we serve.”

Officials said lead trainers will play a central role in the success of the Building Capacity for Generative AI in K-12 Education initiative. In addition to delivering professional development to local school systems, they will help refine the training content to ensure it meets the needs of school systems in diverse contexts.

They will also mentor a cohort of regional trainers who will extend the program’s reach to additional geographic areas and help scale its impact nationwide.

Clark said he was honored to be picked and stressed the coming impacts of AI in schools.

“I chose to become a lead trainer for CoSN’s Generative AI initiative because I believe we are at a transformational moment in education,” said Clark.

“As a long-time advocate for the use of educational technology to support schools and educators, I see the adoption and integration of generative AI as an unprecedented innovation that is transforming the world around us, including education.”

“CoSN’s mission to empower school leaders aligns with my passion for helping educators not only adapt to change—but lead it.”

This initiative, led by CoSN in partnership with AESA, SETDA, and AASA, is focused on preparing K–12 schools—especially small and rural districts—for thoughtful AI adoption.

Keith Krueger, CEO of CoSN, said “we are thrilled with the exceptional quality, expertise, and dedication of our Lead Trainers.”

“Navigating this complex topic requires thoughtful attention to risks and opportunities. Our Lead Trainers will be instrumental in guiding school systems through that process, while also training and mentoring a cohort of Regional Trainers who will extend the initiative’s impact even further,” said Krueger.