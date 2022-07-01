Huge weekend of events in Butler County: Find something to do

SUNDAY

Taps, Tastes and Tunes, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. www.westchesteroh.org

Middletown’s Independence Day Festival, at Smith Park, 4 to 11 p.m. There will be music, fireworks and more.

Oxford Freedom Festival, at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. 6 to 10:30 p.m. Live music, kids’ zone, fireworks and more.

Red, White & Kaboom Fireworks Display, at Harbin Park, Fairfield. 10 p.m. Soccer lot open to foot traffic for viewing purposes.

Light Up Liberty, at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road. 6 to 10 p.m. There will be family fun zone, music, 5K walk/run, car and truck show, fireworks and more.

MONDAY

Liberty Twp. 4th of July Parade, starts at Lakota East High School and ends at Liberty Junior School. 9 a.m.

Hamilton 4th of July Parade and Fireworks, in Hamilton. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Middletown July 4th Parade, starts at Smith Park and ends at Woodside. 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Middletown through the Decades,” and participates are encouraged to dress up in decade appropriate costumes

Light Up the Sky Monroe, at Monroe Community Park, 550 S. Main St. Noon to 11 p.m. Vintage baseball game, kids’ area, music, fireworks and more.

That Arena Rock Show with The Inturns, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown with Jericho at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Pianist Bruce Murray Summer Concert, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Butler County Historical Society Presents: The Great Flood of 1913, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. www.YourMetroParks.net

THURSDAY

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, www.WestChesterOH.org

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.

Don’t see a community event listed here? Email us the information.