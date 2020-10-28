Huge drop in substitute teachers could force changes at more Butler County districts

But hours after Madison Schools made their announcement, Middletown’s Board of Education voted Monday evening to delay any possible return to a live, five-days-a-week, classes until at least January.

The moves come amidst the recent and continued relatively high positive corona test tallies for Butler County and across Ohio.

But a lack of substitute teachers is also adding to the problems.

Madison officials released a statement echoing the dilemma.

“There is not an outbreak, only quite a few quarantines. Mostly, we are not able to have school because of a lack of substitute teachers,” said school officials.

Chris Brown, superintendent of the Butler County Educational Services Center (BCESC), said the available number of substitute instructors who can fill in while teachers are out sick or forced to stay at home in quarantine is sharply down — about 80% — compared to past years.

“I am not surprised by the situation at Madison and would not be surprised if this occurs in other districts as we move through the year,” said Brown.

“The sub issue is a major problem and one that we expected. The number of subs is down this year and that number has been further reduced by many of the districts hiring full time subs for their buildings."

Coronavirus' heightened risk for older people plays a role in the shortage, he said.

“The main issue is the fact that we employ many individuals who are retired teachers who may be in high risk populations and to ask them to go into a setting that may have people out due to COVID or simply quarantined because of COVID is not a chance folks are not willing to take,” said Brown.

As Middletown Schools have done since Oct. 19, students with last names starting with letters A-L will be in schools on Mondays and Tuesdays, and those with M-Z will be in schools on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will learn remotely from home on Wednesdays.

The district reported 11 positive coronavirus tests for staff and students and 158 quarantines last week. That has caused a shortage in staff and substitute teachers, the district said.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. released a statement noting “we want our students back. We can make it happen if we do our part to stop the spread by masking up, following social distance protocols, and washing our hands.”

