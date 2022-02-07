Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Hueston Woods State Park temporarily renamed to honor Bengals

FILE: Splashes of fall color, like here at Hueston Woods State Park, are on display throughout the region as the weather turns colder. 2016 NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
FILE: Splashes of fall color, like here at Hueston Woods State Park, are on display throughout the region as the weather turns colder. 2016 NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Holly Souther
Updated 12 minutes ago

An area state park is one of three being temporarily renamed after current and past Cincinnati Bengals players in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and Gov. Mike DeWine renamed three state parks ahead of Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will honor Bengals running back Ickey Woods and temporarily take on the name Ickey Woods State Park.

Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will have its name changed to Burrow Oak State Park in honor of Bengal’s quarterback Joe Burrow. The Ohio native hails from Athens. If the Bengals win on Sunday, Burrow will become the first quarterback in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and the Super Bowl, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Bainbridge’s Paint Creek State Park was renamed Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park after Evan McPherson, whose game-winning kicks helped the Bengals get to the Super Bowl, the press release said.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” DeWine said. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Each of the parks will have signs depicting the honorary name changes at different locations that ODNR will announce this week. People are encouraged to take photos and share on social media to celebrate, the press release said.

In Other News
1
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
2
Deputy rescues woman, dog after they fall through ice on Liberty Twp...
3
Former Beckett Paper Mill in Hamilton catches fire, damage is minimal
4
Mercy Health to conduct hiring day to fill 350 open positions
5
Delayed downtown Middletown taco restaurant opening set for Tuesday

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top