Hueston Woods greenskeeper reflects on golf journey

“It is night and day from what it used to be. Chris has put in so much effort to make the course look this good,” said Noah Siman, a Miami student and a member of the club golf team.

Dynes, 33, a native of Darrtown, was not introduced to golf until he was offered a job at Buck Point Golf Club (now Harbor Links Golf Club) in Liberty, Indiana, as a teen. He remembers this experience as the first time he was given the opportunity to be his own boss and go out into nature with power tools, which he said was one of the best times of his life.