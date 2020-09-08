How Google’s New Travel Features Can Help You Book Your Next Trip

But that’s not all. When you search for information for flights and hotels, you can instantly see COVID-19 travel advisories for your destination along with the number of cases in that area. The new tool also includes other pandemic-related information such as which hotels, resorts, or vacation rentals offer fully-refundable nightly rates.

Tips to Use Google Travel for Flights

The Google Flights tool lets you shop for the cheapest airfares to any destination. And its features can help you make the purchase that works best for you.

For instance, search results will let you filter for your preferred departure times and how many flight connections you’re willing to make to your get to your destination. You can also choose a specific airline (Southwest doesn’t participate). The tool will show you price differences for flights depending on whether you are traveling with a carry-on or checking a bag. And you can also narrow your selections by entering a price cap on your flight search.

Once you’re ready to buy a ticket, Google copies your selected flight(s) and takes you directly to your chosen carrier to make your purchase.

Tips to Use Google Travel for Hotels

Accommodation search results with prices will come from a dozen or more websites in just one click. Based on your selected travel dates, the site will display rates from the big OTAs (online travel agencies): Expedia, Travelocity, Priceline, Agoda, Hotwire, Orbitz and more.

Select the price you want, and then you can book directly with the hotel or with a hotel the OTAs have chosen. Results will also display reviews, photos, and included amenities such as Wi-Fi and breakfast.

With just another click you can explore Things To Do near the hotel you’ve booked.

Final Thought

Because the impact of COVID-19 on destinations can change almost daily, it’s important to stay up to date on the latest travel-related information for places you may want to visit. We hope Google Travel tools and resources help keep you safe and help you make the best decisions about travel plans.

More Travel Tips From Clark.com:

The post How Google's New Travel Features Can Help You Book Your Next Trip appeared first on Clark Howard.