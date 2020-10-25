How 3 dozen Middletown youths are working to help the city and police

“Actually the youth decide on what they want to do and what skills they are interested in building or what projects they would like to do to improve the community,” she said.

The activities in which the coalition has been involved include an environmental scan of convenience, tobacco and vaping stores to see how prominent the “We Card” signs are; meeting with Middletown Police Chief David Birk to discuss the death of George Floyd; CPR and first aid training; and conducted youth surveys.

The coalition youth are currently decorating bags to put comfort items in for the homeless.

Eventually, the coalition wants to partner with Middletown police to do compliance checks of local stores and restaurants who don’t request identification for alcohol, tobacco and other products.

Acosta said Mayor Nicole Condrey has reached out to the coalition to talk to teens about local issues they are concerned about and would like to build a relationship with teens.

The coalition has also been working on various social media platforms such as You Tube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Wilder hopes the coalition will become a clearinghouse for all local youth groups where information can be obtained and develop an app so people can to access that information.

Wilder also wants to develop a scholarship program to help youth defray the costs of attending events.