How $1.5 million in new funds will help Butler County small businesses

Eligible businesses must have fewer than 25 full time equivalent employees, and no single grant can exceed $10,000. The money must be spent before Dec. 30.

“Our county doesn’t stand alone and operate on one township, or city or village,” Commissioner Don Dixon said. “So it’s important the whole community survives and has the opportunity to grow and come back. It’s just a matter of the overall financial health of Butler County.”

With the short timeframe, the jurisdictions have been meeting quickly to create programs. The city of Fairfield was the first to approve a full-fledged plan last week, combining $196,518 from the commissioners and council’s own allocation for a total of $400,000, according to Nathaniel Kaelin, Economic Development Manager.

The plan stipulates the for-profit business receiving a grant must make less than $2 million annually in gross receipts, not be part of a corporate chain with more than five franchises, have been in operation between Oct. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31 and have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Kaelin said awards will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis until the money runs out. The plan is to begin taking applications Tuesday.

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick said his city council will vote on its $212,648 allocation on Tuesday, and he believes it will be able to help about 30 businesses. Officials are still finalizing the plan, but he envisions businesses being able to request funding for “things like utilities, personnel costs, operational costs, inventory.”

The application process will be “very transparent” and should last about a week, he said.

He said Middletown has already invested $170,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for a forgivable loan program, and this money will prioritize businesses that haven’t already received help from that and other programs.

“We want to make a difference," Palenick said. “Also if it is clear that this can make the difference in you continuing to survive and stay in business. Or if this makes the difference in you continuing to keep people employed and pay their salaries. So the idea is that true filling a gap that is necessary.”

The Liberty Twp. trustees said they will likely go door-to-door delivering applications to their businesses themselves, because of the short timeframe and small staff they have. Trustee Steve Schramm said the biggest decision is how they will decide who gets a piece of the $179,701.

“Who is going to vet them? That’s the single biggest issue that could be a problem,” Schramm said. “Because every one of us has friends and people we know in the community. Are we to be tasked then with potential challenges if people don’t like who we give the money to? Do we find a third party, an outside non-profit to help review them with us?"

When West Chester Twp. was allocating its initial rounds of direct CARES Act funding, Finance Director Ken Keim said the township wasn’t set up to help small businesses. Now Barb Wilson, director of public information and engagement, said they’re working on a plan.

“West Chester didn’t want the opportunity to help our small businesses to slip away,” Wilson said. “We’re working to keep the process as simple as possible with funds distributed first-come (qualified applicants) first served.”