Hour-long standoff in Middletown ends with arrest of suspect who had warrant out since September

After seeing the police car, Toler ran on foot, according to Police Chief Earl Nelson. After Toler fled, officers went to an Auburn Street home, his most recent listed address, but he was not there. Officers were then directed by a possible family member of Toler’s to a home in the 2000 block Howard Avenue, where a next-door neighbor told officers Toler had gone into the Howard Avenue home from the backyard.

Additional officers responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m., and a person who came from inside the home said Toler “was in the basement and had a firearm,” according to the incident report. The same person told another officer Toler reportedly said, “if anyone answered the door that he would start shooting.” Following an hour-long standoff, several announcements from police over speaker and gas deployed in the home multiple times, Toler was located in a basement crawl space, according to Nelson. Toler was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sunday, according to the incident report, and booked into Middletown jail, where he remains.

