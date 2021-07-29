Hospital rankings: See where Butler County facilities stack up in latest list

The designation was among acute rehab facilities — the places patients go after they leave a hospital and before they get back home after suffering strokes, heart attacks, fractures, even COVID-19 last year. While undergoing rehab, patients work with physical and occupational therapists, as well as others who work with them to improve their speech. Atrium also provides recreational therapists and neuropsychologists.

“They based it on our performance,” said Ingrid Waggoner, Atrium Medical Center’s director of rehabilitation services. “So we had to send outcomes data” and the magazine examined such factors as how patients did after leaving.