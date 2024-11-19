Hospice Care of Middletown selling ornaments, hosting holiday event to help those grieving

Proceeds from 2024 Peace Ornament sales fund hospice’s non-medical services.
Hospice Care of Middletown staff and volunteers have been making clay Peace Ornaments that are available for a donation to the non-profit organization. Front row, left to right: Priscilla Lane and Lori Clements: Back row, left to right: Kathy Keighley, Wilma Gardner, Jenny Fink, Gail Corrill and Jeanne Centers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Jenny Finch, volunteer coordinator for Hospice Care of Middletown, said the holidays can be “especially hard” for those grieving the loss of a loved one.

So the hospice organization has created 2024 Peace Ornaments, a fundraising campaign for its non-medical services, and is hosting “A Season to Remember,” a free community memorial service.

The service is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum Community Room, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown. Barry Shafer, who serves as hospice’s chaplain, and Jeaneen Rausch, bereavement coordinator, will be on hand and refreshments will be served following the one-hour service.

Finch said the service allows families an opportunity to reconnect with hospice staff and volunteers.

“They can take a quiet moment and reflect on their loss,” Finch said. “After a loss, every first — birthdays, holidays, anniversaries — is hard. But it’s comforting to know you’re not alone.”

Many years ago, Hospice Care of Middletown started creating paper holiday ornaments with the names of lost loved ones. The ornaments were hung on Christmas trees at the Towne Mall.

Then four years ago, the non-profit organization started making “heirloom quality” ornaments that the families could have as a keepsake, Finch said.

This year’s design was achieved through the collaboration of polymer clay artists, Priscilla Lane of Middletown and Anita Long of Louisville.

Hospice Care of Middletown volunteers and staff have been making clay Peace Ornaments that are available for a donation. From left: Jeanne Centers, Gail Corrill, Priscilla Lane, Wilma Gardner and Kathy Keighley. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Each ornament was hand-crafted by a team of hospice volunteers led by Lane. The ornaments are customized with the name of a loved one and are available for a minimum donation of $15 to Hospice Care of Middletown, Finch said. Orders must be placed by Dec. 13.

The round ornaments are blue with a tree, stars, the year and the word “peace” written in white.

Finch said sales of the 400 ornaments last year generated about $12,000 and those funds are used to provide extra programs for hospice patients and their families.

Ironically, Lane’s parents, Jack and Alma Proffitt, used hospice’s services and benefited from the non-medical programs. She said hospice provided her mother a hairdresser and massage therapist.

Those programs help hospice serve the “whole person,” not just the patient, Lane said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Hospice Care of Middletown’s “A Season to Remember”

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7

WHERE: Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum Community Room, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown. Follow the luminaries to the memorial service. Refreshments will be served after the service.

HOW TO ORDER

WHAT: “A Season to Remember” 2024 Peace Ornament

WHEN: Reserve your customized ornament with your loved one’s name by contributing a minimum donation of $15 to Hospice Care of Middletown. Orders must be placed by Dec. 13.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit hospicecareofmiddletown.org or call 513-424-2273

