Hospice Care of Middletown one of two hospices in Ohio to receive prestigious honor

The Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience, Shetter said. This “prestigious annual review” recognizes hospices that continuously provide the “highest level of quality” as measured from the caregiver’s point of view, Shetter said.

Hospice Honors acknowledges high performing agencies by analyzing performance of Hospice CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) quality measures. The awards are an exclusive recognition for hospices that have selected HEALTHCAREfirst as their hospice survey partner. HEALTHCAREfirst is a leading provider of hospice caregiver surveys.

She said surveys are sent to caregivers of hospice patients a couple months after the patient dies and measures results of 24 questions. Hospice Honors recognizes hospices who score above the national benchmark on 20 of the 24 questions.

“To say we’re humbled is an understatement,” Shetter said. “We know our staff and volunteers give of themselves above and beyond but this shows the community how special our local non-profit hospice really is. We’re a gem right here in Middletown. Small but mighty!”