Holocaust survivor, who is turning 100, to speak this week in Hamilton

“According to a recent poll, at least one in two Americans living today have no idea of The Holocaust. They’ve never heard of it, so that’s very regrettable. On the other hand, I can understand, when I talk to kids, why that came about,” Miller said.

Through the Coppel Speaker’s Bureau at the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, Miller speaks on average to more than 5,000 students, educators, and community members each year.

Sarah Weiss, senior advisor at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center said Miller’s story is prominently featured at The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center’s museum at Union Terminal – the site where many survivors arrived in Cincinnati to rebuild their lives after the war.

“Al’s words are really important to understanding the history and the lessons. Al, just like the museum, really inspires us to think about what do we do with the past? And what do we do with this history?” Weiss said.

Miller practiced optometry in Hamilton on E Street for more than 40 years until his retirement. He was married to his wife, Jane, for nearly 70 years until her untimely passing in 2020 from complications of the Coronavirus. The Miller’s raised three sons Fred (Robin), Randy (Barbara) and Ron, and have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dr. Miller will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sun., Nov. 20.

At the front of the Fitton Center, there is a sculpture of two hands holding a child, called “New Life Out of the Ashes” by artist Steffi Friedman. The sculpture is a memorial to the Holocaust, and it was a gift from the Miller family many years ago.

How to go

What: “Celebrating Self” with Holocaust Survivor Dr. Al Miller

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $19 for members; $25 for non-members. The luncheon speaker series will include a buffet lunch and local live music. Tickets are available in advance at the Fitton Center or online.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.