Holly Jolly Hamilton returns with festive events that begin today

Holly Jolly Hamilton, a partnership between the City of Hamilton and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, aims to highlight Hamilton through more than 20 events from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 as it brings awareness to the businesses downtown and encourages residents to shop local.

Holly Jolly Hamilton features everything from a Turkey Drop and Small Business Saturday to a 17Strong Holiday Social Mixer and much more.

The snow machines are back, so there will be snow falling during some of the Holly Jolly Hamilton events.

The festive celebration will begin with a Holiday Sneak Preview event from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 1 with the “Downtown Hamilton Holiday Shop Hop,” where guests will get an exclusive first look at the season’s festive finds from the city’s local small businesses. Shoppers can shop for holiday gifts and conclude the evening with dinner and drinks in the DORA district. More info is at https://shorturl.at/soHeR.

Y Not Eat & Drink Local on Nov. 11-24 will celebrate Hamilton’s food and beverage scene. Restaurants, bars, and breweries will offer special prix fixe menus and drink options, with $1 from each sale benefiting the YMCA’s Y Club and Y Achievers programs.

Holly Jolly Hamilton will host the 1st Annual Santa Paws Pet Parade at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Marcum Park. Well behaved dogs and cats are welcome. The parade will be followed by pet-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. Check out https://shorturl.at/KjPPC for details.

Holly Jolly Hamilton also offers plenty of kid-friendly offerings, such as Twas the Night Before Christmas with Santa from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the historic rotunda room at Hamilton Lane Library.

The Merry & Bright Holiday Show at Champion Mill Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays Tree Lighting from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 23 in Marcum Park (Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.), Hamilton Christkindlmarkt from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Butler County Fairgrounds, Christmas in the Village in German Village from 1-4 p.m., Dec. 8, Joy to the Wald 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Linden Elementary School, and That’s a Wrap shopping event from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 are among the highlights. For a complete, up-to-date, listing of events and details, go to www.hamilton-ohio.com/explore-hamilton.

“Hamilton is a great, fun, and exciting place to be during the holidays, and there’s literally something for everyone.” Bates said.

The “Explore Hamilton” app is another way community members can keep up to date with the listing of community events during Holly Jolly Hamilton. The app is free, and it can be downloaded from the App Store, or the Google Play Store.