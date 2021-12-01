‘Historic day’ sees Middletown community center receive $100,000 in cryptocurrency

“For nearly a century, this center has been a place where families and children play, socialize, and utilize invaluable services,” King said. “The backbone of this center will never change, but in order to grow and innovate, we need to change the way we do business.”

Hightower said he and his family grew up in the center so he understands its importance in shaping the lives of young people.

“If we want to make an impact for our future, we have to start with our youth,” he said.

King will be donating various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano to fund the initial investment needed to launch the fund, he said.

Erin Clemons, president and CEO of the Northern Cincinnati Foundation, said with cryptocurrency becoming “more prevalent” the foundation decided to put it to use in the philanthropic sphere. Adding this service, she said, gives donors another way to make an impact for their causes.

The City of Middletown has earmarked about $2.1 million of its nearly $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand the blueprint and the services offered at the center, said City Manager Jim Palenick.

He called the $100,000 endowment “an incredible way” to honor Giving Tuesday.

“We look forward to great things,” he said.

The Middletown City School District has earmarked $4 million to assist the center and the city has requested $6 million from Butler County. A committee of two city council members, two school board members and community stakeholders are meeting to determine the plans for the center.