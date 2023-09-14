Hiring event to fill positions at Burger King, Popeyes and Pizza Hut locations throughout country

GPS Hospitality has announced a national, one-day hiring event to fill 2,000 roles within its businesses in 13 states. Ohio is not one of those states.

GPS owns Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut. The job fair will be Tuesday, Sept. 19 at nearly 500 restaurants in 13 states.

Positions it wants to fill include managers, shift leaders, delivery drivers and team members. No appointment is necessary and qualified applications could be hired immediately, GPS said in a news release.

Applicants can visit workforgps.com to get more details.

“We look forward to our annual job fair as a chance to welcome both experienced and new talent to meet our restaurant teams and learn more about the opportunities at GPS,” said Michael Lippert, president of GPS Hospitality. “Over the past decade, we’ve been able to identify leaders, nurture talent and provide our People with the support and training they need to achieve their goals.”