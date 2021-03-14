Highly used Warren County state park trail getting major work through summer

Here’s a look at the projects that will necessitate temporary trail closure starting in April:

Bridge Replacement

The bridges scheduled to be replaced are located just north of Beech Road at mile marker 46, just south of Old 3-C near mile marker 38, and north of Oregonia Road near mile marker 18.5.

Each bridge will be closed for about a week while the bridges’ decks and railings are replaced, and the trail is paved over.

Beginning in late April, construction will move from south to north and take place Monday-Friday. Bridges may reopen for evening and weekend use if there is no risk to visitor safety, Clark said

Replacement Berm

The Friends of Little Miami State Park began an effort in 2020 to pave 1.25 miles of its trail south of Morrow. However, some additional berm work is needed to complete the project. ODNR will add additional berm material along the edges of the new asphalt.

The work is scheduled to begin in April and be completed by May. Trail users are asked to slow down and use caution in areas where work crews are present.

U.S. 22/OHIO 3 Bridge Work

The U.S. 22/Ohio 3 bridge over the Little Miami River is scheduled to be rehabilitated beginning June 7.

This work will require the complete closure of U.S. 22 in Foster for 40-50 days. The Old 3-C highway will see a significant increase in traffic during this time.

For the safety of trail users and motorists, ODNR and ODOT officials determined the temporary closure of the trail was necessary. The Little Miami Scenic Trail will be closed where it crosses Old 3-C. The trail will be open to the north and to the south, but no trail traffic will be allowed to cross Old 3-C.

The temporary closure along the trail during the U.S. 22/Ohio 3 bridge rehabilitation and one of the bridges along the trail will impact a popular destination.

The Monkey Bar & Grille on Old 3-C Highway is located along the trail but owner Mark Altemeier said it will have an impact on his business, “but it’s hard to tell yet.”

Manager Whitney Richardson said they get a lot of bikers at the Monkey Bar that come off the trail to eat and drink on the bar’s patio overlooking the river.

“On a busy summer weekend day, there’s between 500 to 700 people around,” she said. “Sometimes they end up with us and don’t go back on the trail. We’ve had to call for large Uber so they could get home with their bikes.”

Altemeier said he’s been told by state and local officials that the four-mile stretch between Loveland and Old 3-C Highway gets the heaviest use of the entire trail.

MORE DETAILS

For more information regarding closures along Little Miami State Park’s trail, call the park office at 937-382-1096 or visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.