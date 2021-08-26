Here’s where area colleges, universities stand on vaccinations, mask policies

The majority of regional colleges and universities have implemented wearing masks while indoors on campus. Each school has its own policy tailored to its students.
Many of the schools cite the resurgence in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations amid the more transmissible Delta variant as reasons for a policy requiring masks or vaccinations.
Here is a guide to each school’s policy regarding COVID-19 safety:
Miami University
Miami University requires face coverings indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
Face coverings must be worn indoors except as exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy (e.g. when working in your office alone, when in your residence hall room).
University of Dayton
Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, is required to wear face coverings in most shared indoor spaces on campus.
You do not need a face covering if you are alone in a non-shared workspace, such as a private office or cubicle with sides extending above your head on at least three sides.
The Ohio State University
All students, staff and faculty on The Ohio State University campus will have to have their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by October 15. Second doses are due by November 15.
The university plans to maintain its mandate that everyone on campus wear masks while indoors as well.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, citing the spread of the delta variant on campus and throughout Greene County as the reason for the changes.
Cedarville University will have a temporary mask mandate effective immediately and will allow students to take classes remotely where possible beginning on Friday and continuing until Sept. 7.
University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati will we will require all individuals, both fully vaccinated and those not fully vaccinated, to wear a facial covering indoors (unless you have received an exemption or accommodation; or when eating, drinking, or alone in a private room).
Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a facial covering when outdoors and when unable to maintain social distancing.
Xavier University
Xavier University is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the spring 2022 semester.
Xavier University is requiring students, employees, visitors, and contractors to wear a mask when indoors in a campus building, including all classrooms, lab spaces and offices.
Masks are not required while actively eating or drinking, in residential spaces or when alone in a non-public space, such as an office or cubicle.
Wittenberg University
Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, is required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces at Wittenberg University. This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Face coverings are not required when you are alone in a non-shared workspace or in residential spaces.
Mount St. Joseph University
All persons, regardless of vaccination status must wear facial coverings when indoors.
Visitors who have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have had exposure to COVID-19 and are not fully vaccinated, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter campus and may not access campus until they have met certain health requirements.
Clark State College
Clark State College asks those on campus to be courteous and respectful while on campus by wearing a face covering and to work and study at least 6 feet away from others.