Here’s where area colleges, universities stand on vaccinations, mask policies

Miami University requires face coverings indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings must be worn indoors except as exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy (e.g. when working in your office alone, when in your residence hall room).

University of Dayton

Caption Students at the University of Dayton shuffle to class Thursday April 1,2021.The percentage of 2020 high school graduates enrolling immediately in college declined nationally by 6.8 percent this school year — an unprecedented drop, according to the National Student Clearinghouse — but local data was more mixed. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, is required to wear face coverings in most shared indoor spaces on campus.

You do not need a face covering if you are alone in a non-shared workspace, such as a private office or cubicle with sides extending above your head on at least three sides.

The Ohio State University

Caption The Ohio State University will have in-person commencement ceremonies this spring, but with health and safety modifications. Credit: Ohio State University Credit: Ohio State University

All students, staff and faculty on The Ohio State University campus will have to have their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by October 15. Second doses are due by November 15.

The university plans to maintain its mandate that everyone on campus wear masks while indoors as well.

Cedarville University

Caption Three of the four Clark quadruplets will attend Cedarville University this fall. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Cedarville University announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, citing the spread of the delta variant on campus and throughout Greene County as the reason for the changes.

Cedarville University will have a temporary mask mandate effective immediately and will allow students to take classes remotely where possible beginning on Friday and continuing until Sept. 7.

University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati will we will require all individuals, both fully vaccinated and those not fully vaccinated, to wear a facial covering indoors (unless you have received an exemption or accommodation; or when eating, drinking, or alone in a private room).

Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a facial covering when outdoors and when unable to maintain social distancing.

Xavier University

Xavier University is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the spring 2022 semester.

Xavier University is requiring students, employees, visitors, and contractors to wear a mask when indoors in a campus building, including all classrooms, lab spaces and offices.

Masks are not required while actively eating or drinking, in residential spaces or when alone in a non-public space, such as an office or cubicle.

Wittenberg University

Caption Wittenberg University is requiring everyone to wear face coverings, while Clark State College is strongly recommending them as coronavirus cases increase.

Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, is required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces at Wittenberg University. This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings are not required when you are alone in a non-shared workspace or in residential spaces.

Mount St. Joseph University

All persons, regardless of vaccination status must wear facial coverings when indoors.

Visitors who have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have had exposure to COVID-19 and are not fully vaccinated, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter campus and may not access campus until they have met certain health requirements.

Clark State College

Clark State College asks those on campus to be courteous and respectful while on campus by wearing a face covering and to work and study at least 6 feet away from others.

