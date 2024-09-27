Here’s the scoop: Aglamesis Bros. ice cream shop in Hamilton to open Oct. 10

Hamilton Planning Director Lauren Nelson said the city and CORE, the city organization that manages funds and properties, “are thrilled” for the grand opening date being set.

“Their delicious ice cream and chocolates will be a great compliment to the other small businesses and restaurants in the Main Street Business District,” she said.

Aglamesis Bros. will open in the Davis Building at 304 Main St. in Hamilton’s urban core. It’s at the corner of D and Main streets in a growing area of the city. The 513 Bar, across D Street, opened early this year, and True West is across Main Street. Rossville Flats opened nearly a year ago.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Dan Bates said he’s long-been excited about the business opening, but working with the people behind the family business, he’s even “more excited” than when the expansion was announced in July.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I think they’re going to be amazing addition to our business community working with all the other businesses,” he said. “I think they’re going to have a really positive impact on the business community in general because they are thrilled to be in

Aglamesis Bros other locations are on Cincinnati’s east side, at 3046 Madison Road in Oakley and 9899 Montgomery Road in Montgomery.

Previously, Young told the Journal-news a management team is on board, and they are not looking to fill jobs as his staff had received more resumes than jobs. However, he said the company will evaluate staffing needs after the store is up and running.