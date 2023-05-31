Here are the winners of this year’s Taste of Cincinnati festival

Best appetizer:

Gold: Ché — Short Rib Empanada

Silver: Kabobske — Buffalo Hummus with Pita chips

Bronze: Pompilio’s Restaurant — Grippo’s-flavored Risotto Balls

Best entree:

Gold: Alfio’s Buon Cibo — Braised Short Rib Creamy Truffle Gnocchi

Silver: Chino’s Street Food — Vietnamese Street Tacos

Bronze: Just Q’in BBQ — Pastrami

Best dessert:

Gold: Sweets & Meats BBQ — Bourbon Bread Pudding

Silver: Pompilio’s Restaurant — Kentucky Honey Bourbon and Chocolate Cannoli

Bronze: The Cheesecakery — Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake cupcake

Pompilio’s Restaurant pulled the most wins overall, scoring one recognition for each category this year. It’s the second time in a row Alfio’s Buon Cibo has taken home the award for best entree, though last year’s dish was a different menu item. Both Kabobske and Just Q’in BBQ took home two awards each.

Food Truck Best of Taste 2023 winners:

Best side:

Gold: MamaBear’s Mac — New England Lobster Mac & Cheese

Silver: Dine-In Hawaiian — Crab Bake Dip

Bronze: Adena’s Beefstroll — Ma’s Meatballs

Best appetizer:

Gold: MamaBear’s Mac — Loaded Baked Potato Grilled Cheese

Silver: Dine-In Hawaiian — Fried Musubi

Bronze: Wicked Hickory — Smoked Chicken Nachos

Best entree:

Gold: Wicked Hickory — Smoked Lamb Taco

Silver: Quite Frankly LLC — Pumba

Bronze: Twisted Greek — Greek Wrap Supreme

Best dessert:

Gold: Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen — Caramel Beignet

Silver: SugarSnap! — Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

Bronze: House Cafe & Catering — Espresso Dark Chocolate Brownie with Cookie Butter Cheesecake, Salted Caramel and Pistachio

Both MamaBear’s Mac, Dine-In Hawaiian and Wicked Hickory all took home two different awards in different categories. MamaBear’s Mac won two gold awards, while Dine-In Hawaiian won two silvers.

Best of Taste of Findlay Market 2023 winners:

Best side:

Winner: Southern Grace Eats — Baked Mac & Cheese

Best appetizer:

Winner: Southern Grace Eats — Grippo Wings with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Best entree:

Winner: Dats Ole School Cookin — Spicy Catfish Nuggets

Best dessert:

Winner: BanaSun Smoothie Bar — Acai Bowl

Taste of Cincinnati took place throughout Memorial Day weekend, taking over Fifth Street from May 27 through May 29. The event had 77 different food vendors this year — the largest selection since the event began in 1979, organizers said.