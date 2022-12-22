Hearing postponed for Butler County man charged with killing neighbor

Austin Gene Combs, 26, was scheduled to have his pre-trial hearing Monday in Judge Michael Oster Jr.’s courtroom, but the hearing was postponed until 1 p.m. Jan. 23, according to court documents.

Combs was booked into the Butler County Jail on Nov. 5 and charged with murder. Then a Butler County grand jury returned an indictment against Combs for aggravated murder with a gun specification.