Healthcare’s demand for nurses prompts Butler Tech, Hamilton HS to partner on program

These two quarters of instruction will then allow the students to matriculate into Butler Tech’s Adult Education LPN Pathway where they will finish their last two terms at the LeSoursdville Campus, saving the students more than $9,000 in tuition costs and six months of post-secondary education time.

“Students who take advantage of this opportunity will be graduating with more than 50% of their program paid for,” said Dr. Sarah Delong, associate director of Health Programs for Butler Tech. “This cost savings gives students a major advantage in both their professional careers and personal life.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 275,000 additional nurses will be needed by 2030.

This nine percent growth in employment opportunities is due to the aging population and the pending retirement of current nurses in the workforce.

“As career tech educators, it is our job to help them make that dream a reality by collaborating to see how we could most successfully blur the lines between secondary healthcare training and post-secondary healthcare training, in an effort to get them into the healthcare workforce faster and with less debt,” Rush said.

MORE INFO

What: Butler Tech Secondary LPN Pathway Pilot Program

Contact: Ann Rush, rusha@butlertech.org