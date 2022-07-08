HEAL Remembrance Walk and Benefit is Sunday in Middletown

Atrium Medical Center’s Help Endure a Loss (HEAL) Program will host a Remembrance Walk to honor parents who have lost children and to remember and celebrate the lives of those gone too soon.
July is annually recognized as Bereaved Parents Awareness Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness of the support necessary when one endures the loss of a child.
The HEAL Remembrance Walk will take place Sunday along Turner Trail and the HEAL Memory Garden at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive. At 1 p.m., participants will begin the half-mile walk to the HEAL Memory Garden located on Atrium Medical Center’s campus. A brief ceremony, including a “reading of names,” will take place at the HEAL Memory Garden.
To sign up for the walk, register a child’s name for remembrance, or purchase an event T-shirt, visit HealatAtrium.GiveSmart.com.
The event supports HEAL services, which are provided free of charge to anyone who has been touched by the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance.
About the Author