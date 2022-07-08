BreakingNews
Fairfield’s outdoor drinking district goes into effect on Monday
journal-news logo
X

HEAL Remembrance Walk and Benefit is Sunday in Middletown

Atrium Medical Center employees volunteered to paint about 150 rocks with the names of children lost during pregnancy or after birth. As part of the Help Endure A Loss program, there is a Memory Garden located behind Atrium Medical Center. The rocks were for Pregnancy and Infant Remembrance Day. FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Atrium Medical Center employees volunteered to paint about 150 rocks with the names of children lost during pregnancy or after birth. As part of the Help Endure A Loss program, there is a Memory Garden located behind Atrium Medical Center. The rocks were for Pregnancy and Infant Remembrance Day. FILE PHOTO

News
By Staff
19 minutes ago

Atrium Medical Center’s Help Endure a Loss (HEAL) Program will host a Remembrance Walk to honor parents who have lost children and to remember and celebrate the lives of those gone too soon.

July is annually recognized as Bereaved Parents Awareness Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness of the support necessary when one endures the loss of a child.

The HEAL Remembrance Walk will take place Sunday along Turner Trail and the HEAL Memory Garden at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Atrium Family YMCA, 5750 Innovation Drive. At 1 p.m., participants will begin the half-mile walk to the HEAL Memory Garden located on Atrium Medical Center’s campus. A brief ceremony, including a “reading of names,” will take place at the HEAL Memory Garden.

To sign up for the walk, register a child’s name for remembrance, or purchase an event T-shirt, visit HealatAtrium.GiveSmart.com.

The event supports HEAL services, which are provided free of charge to anyone who has been touched by the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance.

In Other News
1
Five Points intersection to completely close tonight as roundabout work...
2
Butler County Juvenile Court director retires after 40 years of service
3
Fairfield’s outdoor drinking district goes into effect on Monday
4
Hamilton’s Urban Backyard to host Sunday afternoon jazz concert
5
Legendary country singer Doug Stone to perform on Sorg stage

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top