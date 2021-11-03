Hartkemeyer, Berding set to continue to move Fairfield Twp. forward Tuesday’s election win

Berding, who will transition off Fairfield and Butler Tech school boards at the end of the year, called the 2021 race for trustee “a team effort.”

Berding received 31.7% of the vote. He said on Tuesday night that the voters’ “message was clear.” Hartkemeyer deserved another four years on the board, and voters recognized the work he and his wife, Fairfield Twp. Trustee Susan Berding, have done in the community, he said. Susan Berding, who was appointed in 2016 and elected in 2017, decided not to seek re-election, which opened the door for Michael Berding to succeed her on the board.

Berding said he and Hartkemeyer “knocked on almost every voter’s door in Fairfield Twp.,” going out to meet the residents “and found out what they wanted. ...[T]he common theme was residents are very happy with the direction Fairfield Twp. is headed and this is a great place to live and raise a family.”

Berding’s public service career, which includes nearly a decade on the Fairfield School Board, has previously served on both the township’s Zoning Appeals Board and Zoning Commission.

Hartkemeyer’s top spot among the four candidates was solidified by winning nine of the township’s 19 precincts. Berding won six, and the pair tied for the most votes in one precinct. Political newcomer Denise McCoy won three precincts, according to unofficial results. McCoy earned 26.9% of the vote, and Benjamin Wall rounded out the four-candidate field with 8.3%.