Harbin Park playground opens after major refresh

Situated on artificial turf, the 70-foot by 200-foot playground area sits adjacent to a new splash pad expected to open next spring after several delays in getting permits from the Ohio Department of Health.

Most of the work is completed on the splash pad. Next spring testing of the features will be done along with final inspections before it opens, said Nick Dill, the city’s engineer.

The playground features two, separate areas — one with equipment targeted for children ages 6-12; the second aimed at 2- to 5-year-olds.

Older children have two major climbing/tower structures to use along with several other pieces including swings, chimes, and spinning chairs.

Younger children have one major piece of equipment that is lower in height than that of the older children’s. It has a tube to crawl through and age-appropriate slides.

“This is one of the true gems of Fairfield — one of the premier parks in the state of Ohio, by far,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“It’s so (high), there are rolling hills, an overlook. You can go up and have a family picnic, take a bike and use the mountain bike trails, take a walk along a two-mile loop, or go up to the pavilion and overlook, where you can see for 10 to 20 miles.”

Many of the pieces are identical to those in the revamped, expanded play area next to the amphitheater at Village Green Park. Landscape Structures Inc., with its water feature division, Aquatix, designed the playgrounds in both parks and the splash pad at a cost of $4.1 million which includes equipment and installation.

Both play areas are adjacent to a new parking lot and a covered, L-shaped wood and masonry shelter with picnic tables. Closer to the splash pad are new restrooms that contain the mechanical room for the splash pad.

The fourth phase of park improvements is being designed now, Dill said. It includes new shelters and a restroom in the lower area of the park, along with some additional play equipment.

The first phase, opened in 2021, was a two-mile walking look. The second phase was completed spring 2023 and included a large overlook shelter and plaza, along with restrooms.