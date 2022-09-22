Hanover Twp. to hold cruise-in, wine tasting and concert

Hanover Twp. will conduct its Cruise In, Wine Tasting and Concert from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park, 1880 Morman Road. The concert will feature Jimmy D. Rogers followed by the band Thunder Bay.
The cruise-in will be for all types of vehicles with no registration fee. Trophies to be awarded at 6:30 p.m.
Throughout the evening, wine tasting featuring Hanover Winery wines as well as food will be available. Families are invited to bring lawn chairs.
