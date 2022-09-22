Pyramid Hill Art Fair this weekend celebrates 20 years

The artists’ booths will be set amongst the monumental modern and contemporary sculptures that dot Pyramid Hill’s grounds.

“Pyramid Hill’s whole mission is having art in nature, and we really can’t get any closer to that than at Art Fair. So, being able to have all of these artists, local as well as national, have different booths set up across the park really offers a great environment for people to come out and enjoy the entire experience. It’s become a family tradition for many people,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, development director at Pyramid Hill.

Art Fair is a good time to experience art, but it will also provide attendees with a chance to see the park.

“Fall here is beautiful, so it’s really a great opportunity to experience everything about Pyramid Hill,” Templeton Wilson said.

There will be live musical performances throughout the weekend under the Grand Pavilion. Performance times are listed below. For a complete schedule, go to www.pyramidhill.org/artfair2022.

In addition to the art, live music, and family-friendly activities, the festival will feature food vendors and a beer garden. Participating food trucks will include Jenn’s HOT Tamale, Kabobske, Flub’s Ice Cream, Neal’s Famous BBQ and Fabulous Funnel Cakes and More.

How to go

What: Art Fair

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $20 per carload for a standard vehicle. Free for Pyramid Hill members in celebration of the park’s 25th anniversary.

More info: pyramidhill.org/artfair2022