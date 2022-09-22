Pyramid Hill Art Fair this weekend celebrates 20 years

HAMILTON — Creators and art lovers from across the Southwest Ohio region are gearing up for Art Fair, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum’s signature event. The two-day festival will feature art, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food trucks and a beer garden.
“We are excited to bring you the 2022 Art Fair during this anniversary year,” said Bryan Knicely, executive director at Pyramid Hill. “We look forward to getting the community out to Pyramid Hill for a wonderful weekend of art in nature and supporting the many artists and organizations involved this year.”
As part of the two-day festival, guests may enjoy a day out in the park, in nature, along with all the other festivities that feature art, live music, food and family-friendly activities. Guests can take a leisurely walk and come home with a handmade or handcrafted item such as a piece of jewelry or a new painting.
Art Fair is one of the park’s largest, annual events, and this year it will feature more than 70 artists that sell handmade items. Participating artists will showcase painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, woodworking, metal, sculptures, mixed-media, wearable art and more. Artists will have their artwork on display, and it will also be available for sale.
“We’re very proud of the relationships we have with these artists, and we have many artists that come back year after year, because they love the atmosphere of this Art Fair,” said Mitchell Meikle, program manager at Pyramid Hill. “The artists enjoy having conversations with our guests about what they do and why they do it.”
The artists’ booths will be set amongst the monumental modern and contemporary sculptures that dot Pyramid Hill’s grounds.
“Pyramid Hill’s whole mission is having art in nature, and we really can’t get any closer to that than at Art Fair. So, being able to have all of these artists, local as well as national, have different booths set up across the park really offers a great environment for people to come out and enjoy the entire experience. It’s become a family tradition for many people,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, development director at Pyramid Hill.
Art Fair is a good time to experience art, but it will also provide attendees with a chance to see the park.
“Fall here is beautiful, so it’s really a great opportunity to experience everything about Pyramid Hill,” Templeton Wilson said.
There will be live musical performances throughout the weekend under the Grand Pavilion. Performance times are listed below. For a complete schedule, go to www.pyramidhill.org/artfair2022.
In addition to the art, live music, and family-friendly activities, the festival will feature food vendors and a beer garden. Participating food trucks will include Jenn’s HOT Tamale, Kabobske, Flub’s Ice Cream, Neal’s Famous BBQ and Fabulous Funnel Cakes and More.
How to go
What: Art Fair
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $20 per carload for a standard vehicle. Free for Pyramid Hill members in celebration of the park’s 25th anniversary.
More info: pyramidhill.org/artfair2022
About the Author