Hanover Twp. park playground area to close for repairs Saturday

The rubberized surface playground area in the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park will be closed off Saturday for repairs and refurbishing. Equipment outside the surface area will be open, according to Bruce E. Henry, Hanover Twp. Administrator.
No one will be permitted on the equipment located on the rubberized surface. The work area will be marked off with caution tape and signs.
Hanover Twp. Memorial Park is located on Morman Road at Old Oxford Road. For more information, call 513-896-9059.
