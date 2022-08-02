BreakingNews
Renderings of Bengals stadium renovations show nightclub, new scoreboard and ‘districts’
journal-news logo
X

Hanover Twp. park playground area to close for repairs Saturday

The rubberized surface playground area in the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park will be closed off Aug. 6 for repairs and refurbishing. Equipment outside the surface area will be open. Memorial Park is located on Morman Road at Old Oxford Road. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The rubberized surface playground area in the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park will be closed off Aug. 6 for repairs and refurbishing. Equipment outside the surface area will be open. Memorial Park is located on Morman Road at Old Oxford Road. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
51 minutes ago

The rubberized surface playground area in the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park will be closed off Saturday for repairs and refurbishing. Equipment outside the surface area will be open, according to Bruce E. Henry, Hanover Twp. Administrator.

No one will be permitted on the equipment located on the rubberized surface. The work area will be marked off with caution tape and signs.

Hanover Twp. Memorial Park is located on Morman Road at Old Oxford Road. For more information, call 513-896-9059.

In Other News
1
Shooting death in Middletown is first of year for city
2
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
3
Several donors help replace stolen YMCA canoes
4
Polls are open today: Butler County voters to decide races, school levy
5
Renderings of Bengals stadium renovations show nightclub, new...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top