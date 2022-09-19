Hamilton’s work to move train depot proceeds

The city allocated $2 million to move and restore historic parts of the two structures, including windows, doors, roof, and tin ceiling tiles.

Once the structures are moved onto a new foundation, the building will be put into a “white box” condition where a restaurant, bar, or some other business could complete business-specific interior upgrades and occupy it.

The actual transfer of ownership of the building will happen once the move takes place. Hamilton signed the bill of sale and sent it to CSX on June 20. CSX only recently told Engle they’ll sign it and return it after the move.

There isn’t a set schedule yet as Coon Restoration quoted Engle a two-week timeline to brace the openings and remove the tin roof. Engle will work with Vickers Demolition to get their process started as only the two main buildings will be moved. Engle will alert Wolfe House Building & Movers their services will be needed “in the near future.”

The goal is to have the project, which includes moving the building and braced at the new location, by mid-December, according to Engle during a previous presentation to City Council. If the issues weren’t resolved by the beginning of September, the move to be completed this year was in doubt, Engle said.

The city was interested in the former train depot because of its historical significance, as it had hosted visits by several U.S. presidents, including Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Herbert Hoover, according to the city.