Hamilton’s vice mayor hopeful local students will write to Ohio leaders about Amtrak stops

What will DeWine do?

Gov. DeWine’s office hasn’t said which way he is leaning on that issue.

“We continue to review the recently passed federal infrastructure bill as it relates to passenger rail and have not made any further comments at this time,” Dan Tierney, his press secretary, told the Journal-News Wednesday.

Stu Nicholson, executive director of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Ohio, said, “The governor’s office has been very mum. They’re taking the stance of ‘We’re still studying it,’ which kind of puzzles us, since the plan’s been out there for over a year now.”

Hamilton staff is looking at creating an Amtrak station to serve the route between Cincinnati, Oxford, Indianapolis and Chicago with station platforms at Symmes Park south of the downtown area. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“I am totally in favor of that,” Nicholson said about a student letter-writing campaign. “I think that’s a great idea. We’re urging our own members to especially concentrate on members of the General Assembly to step up and tell the governor to support Amtrak’s expansion plans for the whole state.”

To me, these aren’t just letters,” Ryan told the school board. “They are testimonies from the hearts and minds of our young people, the future generation. This the group who will be beneficiaries of the groundwork and foundations that we, as current elected leaders, build for them.”

Ryan said a letter-writing campaign would be “a great opportunity for the students to get involved with a current city issue that will affect their future and to be a part of the lobbying effort to get the stops in Hamilton,” he said. “This will also make the students study and learn about this issue and be directly involved with its outcome.”

Hamilton High School Principal Jon Szary on Wedneday said he hadn’t heard about Ryan’s proposal but wanted to look into it.