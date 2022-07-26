Hamilton’s trees will be studied to help reduce power outages

Though citywide outages lasted more than an hour, the average outage for an individual Hamilton resident was 52 minutes.

Similarly sized utilities across the country were almost three times higher than Hamilton, averaging 153 minutes per outage, according to the APPA.

For at least the next five years, Persad and his team will research the trees in Hamilton, and from Aug. 1 to 5. Researchers from around Ohio will collect an initial data set in Hamilton for the project. They’ll dig root samples, perform stress tests on tree branches, identify trees within the sample area, and other ecological research methods.

“We are excited to be able to be on the cutting edge with research like this,” said Hamilton Municipal Arborist Dave Bienemann. “These field trials may benefit utility and urban forestry planning across the globe.”

There will be other Ohio sites joining the study, as well as in California and Puerto Rico. Internationally, the study will be conducted in Trinidad, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the project. No experience is needed, and volunteers are requested to work two-hour blocks of time. If anyone is interested, contact Bienemann at 513-785-7556 or dave.bieneman@hamilton-oh.gov by no later than Friday.