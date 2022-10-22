Hamilton’s Tari Court residents deal with frequent water main breaks, city says a fix is coming soon

In September, city staff was granted permission by City Council to seek three OPWC loans for various water main projects, one of which was to replace water main pipes on Tari Court, Tari Lane, Wildwood Court, and Rost Hill Drive. These pipes were installed in the 1990s, but there have been multiple pipe failures in recent months.

The reason for the frequent breaks, Arthur said, is that the chlorine dioxide used in the water treatment process for disinfection seems to react with the polyethylene pipe and makes it brittle.

“We are actively taking samples of the main area when we have a break to determine the reason it is happening in this area more frequently,” he said.

The total construction for the entire neighborhood should take two to four months for the water main, but Arthur said they would start on Tari Court “as soon as we get the green light.”

There’s not a firm number for the project yet, but it’s estimated to cost $700,000 to $800,000.