Hamilton’s kid DJ is spinning tunes at events, venues all over town

DJ Maul Walker, also known as Michael Randolph, performed on the RiversEdge’s stage in Hamilton, where DePew danced for the crowd. Soon after that he would go to the Fringe coffee shop to watch DJ Maul Walker’s weekly set and learn from him.

“I see big things coming your way. You have the talent and drive to become something big. Never stop chasing what you want,” Walker said.

Within only a year of getting his own system, DJ Christian D has performed throughout the City of Hamilton. He has appeared at Pohlman Lanes, Lounge 24, Alive After 5, his own 6th grade dance, Pinball Garage, his grandma’s 80th birthday party, private parties and more.

DePew, a student at Ross Middle School, continues to upgrade equipment as he saves up from gigs.

“As parents you want your child to succeed in anything they have a desire to do in life,” Melissa DePew said. “The last thing parents want are their kids to play video games all day. Once Christian took a real interest in becoming a DJ, we supported him 100%. We taught him at an early age to save his money and to use it toward something he loves.”

“I get excited when I see the smiles of family and friends. DJ’ing is a fun way of having something to do and getting to do it for the people I love and having fun at the same time. I love everything about Hamilton and really enjoy entertaining the people,” DePew said.

This article originated from The Hamilton Magazine, a content partner of the Journal-News. Visit it online at justhamilton.com.

Find DJ Christian D online at facebook.com/DJChristianD555.