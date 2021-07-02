Hamilton’s Independence Day parade changes routes for Sunday

“The mayor (Pat Moeller), who is very involved with the 4th of July, is concerned that people may not have noticed that the route has changed ever so slightly,” said Jacob Stone-Welch, a city spokesman. Because the parade is starting from Garfield Middle School this year instead of Butler County’s fairgrounds, “Ohio 4 will not be included on the route for the parade.”

The parade, which starts at 3 p.m., will travel westward on Dayton Street from the middle school to 7th Street, where it will go south to High Street on its way to its end at the usual location, near the historic Butler County courthouse.