Butler County fireworks: Where to see shows this weekend

Mays said the city decided to repeat the 2020 show, canceling all events and activities for Red, White & Kaboom, and giving the community a 20-minute show with 8-inch shells. In pre-pandemic displays, firework shells were less than half that size.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen in July,” she said. “When we got the good news about the restrictions being lifted, we were unable to plan anything.”

The fallout zone, the area where fired fireworks shells could land, expanded to the lower parking lot near the park’s entrance. City residents often enjoy the display with house parties in their back and front yards, but Mays says more can do that with the larger shells.

Middletown will have events and activities on July 3 at Smith Park this year, said Assistant City Manager Susan Cohen. The city had a pyrotechnics show, it was just sponsored by Team Fastrax and Berachah Church.

“We are excited to bring back our annual 4th of July weekend celebration,” Cohen said. “Fourth of July celebrations are important in any year to help celebrate what we are as a nation. However, this year’s celebrations are even more important because of all we have been through this year trying to prevent the spread of COVID 19.”

She said the health restrictions put in place “made it even clearer how important it is to have a close-knit community. We look forward to using this event to gather our community back together and provide a safe, fun celebration for our city and our country after this year.”

The city of Hamilton only sponsored a fireworks display, but this year Butler County’s capital city will have events returning. The fireworks display will again be launched from its pre-pandemic location at Veterans Park.

NEW CAPTION Hamilton's fireworks this year will be fired off from Veterans Park so they can be viewed from more parts of the city. Here's a shot from last year's July 4 show along the Great Miami River. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Last year, the launch point was moved to Pyramid Hill “in order to be visible from more wide-open spaces, like Miami University Hamilton, as opposed to having folks pack into downtown, which would not have supported social distancing,” said Hamilton spokesman Brandon Saurber.

“The Fourth of July in Hamilton has always been a big deal. In 2020, it was incredibly important to people, both inside and outside of City Hall, to honor a local tradition in the celebration of our independence,” Saurber said. “Of course, it had to be done differently to ensure we were doing it in a responsible way.”

There will be Independence Day Celebrations across Butler County, including firework displays at Princeton Pike Church of God in Liberty Twp., on the third day of the weekend-long Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival in West Chester Twp., the Oxford Community Festival in Uptown Oxford, and at Hueston Woods State Park.

FIREWORK SHOWS AROUND BUTLER COUNTY

Are the events around Butler County that will have fireworks displays:

July 3

Red White & Kaboom: Fireworks over Fairfield

Launched at 10 p.m. at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, but no activities will be held. The only park viewing will be at the soccer field at Harbin Park.

Middletown Independence Day Festival

Launched at 10 p.m. at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. There will be events and activities leading up to the fireworks show.

Oxford Freedom Festival

Launched at 10 p.m. at the Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. There will be events and activities leading up to the fireworks show.

July 4

Celebrating Freedom and Hamilton

Launched at 10 p.m. from Veteran’s Park, 10 New London Road. There will be events and activities leading up to the fireworks show.

Light Up Liberty at Princeton Pike Church of God

Launched at dusk at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Road. Activities at the church start at 8 p.m.

Light up the Sky in Monroe

Launched at 10 p.m. at the Monroe Community Park, 550 S. Main St. There will be events and activities leading up to the fireworks show. There will not be a parade.

Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival

Launched at 10 p.m. at Voice of America Park, 8070 Tylersville Road. There will be events and activities on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday leading up to the fireworks show.

July 5

Thunder Monday: Fireworks at Hueston Woods

Launched at 10 p.m. at Hueston Woods, 5201 Lodge Road. There will be events and activities leading up to the fireworks show.