Hamilton’s High Street Cafe ‘hibernating’ through February; catering will continue

“I can’t do in-house dining with all the restrictions in place,” Wong said. “It’s too cold to eat outside. Half the businesses downtown are remotely working.”

“I decided to close it down. It’s a scary time,” he said.

The cafe, which has been open 5½ years, also is closed this week, a family-friendly tradition there.

Catering can be ordered through the cafe’s Facebook page, by emailing highstreetcafe@outlook.com, or by calling (513) 805-7428 and leaving a message.

Including Wong, the restaurant has a full-time staff of three, with one part-time employee. The employees will be receiving unemployment payments.

“We’re alive and kickin’, and that’s what counts,” he said. “There are a lot of businesses, especially restaurants, that are literally shut down permanently. I don’t want to be one of those.”

He has watched business decline the past five weeks, since November.

“December should be our strongest month of the year, with all the catering, parties, Christmas gatherings, whatever else,” he said. “It was my worst one, period. Cancelation after cancelation.”

