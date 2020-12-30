Hamilton’s High Street Cafe ‘hibernating’ through February; catering will continue

High Street Cafe in Hamilton is going into “hibernation” through February, but will continue its catering services while closed, the owners have announced.
“Your support this year is appreciated beyond words, and we can’t wait to spring back into busy brunches and business lunches with you all again!” the cafe posted on its Facebook page. The owners also wrote, “We will be back we are not wanting to do this but for the survival of the restaurant it is a necessary step!”
Phil Wong, the chef and one of the property owners, said that was not an overstatement. December traditionally is a great month for restaurants, but with coronavirus precautions having many people working from home, people being less willing to venture out to restaurants, companies canceling holiday parties because of Covid-19, and many people being without jobs, it was the cafe’s worst month of the year.
The restaurant will cater three weddings and other events in January. Working in cooperation with The Benison event center, and following strict health guidelines to prevent spread of the virus.
January and February traditionally are the worst months for restaurants, he said.
“I can’t do in-house dining with all the restrictions in place,” Wong said. “It’s too cold to eat outside. Half the businesses downtown are remotely working.”
“I decided to close it down. It’s a scary time,” he said.
The cafe, which has been open 5½ years, also is closed this week, a family-friendly tradition there.
Catering can be ordered through the cafe’s Facebook page, by emailing highstreetcafe@outlook.com, or by calling (513) 805-7428 and leaving a message.
Including Wong, the restaurant has a full-time staff of three, with one part-time employee. The employees will be receiving unemployment payments.
“We’re alive and kickin’, and that’s what counts,” he said. “There are a lot of businesses, especially restaurants, that are literally shut down permanently. I don’t want to be one of those.”
He has watched business decline the past five weeks, since November.
“December should be our strongest month of the year, with all the catering, parties, Christmas gatherings, whatever else,” he said. “It was my worst one, period. Cancelation after cancelation.”
How can you help your favorite restaurants?
Here are suggestions from the Ohio Restaurant Association.
- Dine in, if possible. if you can. Members are following all DineSafeOhio requirements and the Ohio Restaurant Promise.
- Order carryout by contacting restaurants directly and consider picking it up; delivery service fees leave restaurants with very little, if any, profit.
- Buy gift cards for friends and family.
- Donate to the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund through the association’s website.