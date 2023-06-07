Hamilton’s Fill-a-Truck food drive helps Serve City provide more than 1,200 meals

For the past several years for Public Works Week, the city has organized a food drive to benefit Serve City, which is on East Avenue. In the first three years of the program, more than 10,000 pounds of food has been delivered. Dan Arthur, Hamilton’s assistant public works director, said this year’s Fill-a-Truck food drive goal was a bit lofty where they wanted to beat the 2022 collection of 3,300, but is still happy with the generosity of those who gave.

“It means the world to us,” Arthur said for the city and schools to support Serve City. “For Public Works Week, we try to do something fun for the city and give back, and this is a way we can help fill the pantries at Serve City and give back to our citizens. They do so much for our community.”